Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,341 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

