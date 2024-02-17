Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

