Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 70,646 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $49,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 53,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.