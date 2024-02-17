Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 153,236 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,236 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 197,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

