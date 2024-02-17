Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.18%.
KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
