Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Shares of KMPR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 539,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

