Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kelly Services stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,183. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

