Kellanova (NYSE:K) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Kellanova has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Kellanova has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellanova to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,486,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 168.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

