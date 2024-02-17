Kellanova (NYSE:K) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Kellanova (NYSE:KGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Kellanova has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Kellanova has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellanova to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:KGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,486,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 168.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Dividend History for Kellanova (NYSE:K)

