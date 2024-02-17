KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1,666.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,063 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 944,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,886. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

