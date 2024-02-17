KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 209,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 149,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,130,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after purchasing an additional 183,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

