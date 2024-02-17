Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

KYN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor purchased 1,610,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155,792.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155,792.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,871,594 shares of company stock worth $18,651,388 over the last 90 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

