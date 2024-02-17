KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given New $24.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $513.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.97. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,914,134.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 22,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $295,507.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $69,914,134.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares worth $880,153. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

