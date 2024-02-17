Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90 to $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million to $246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.30 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $339.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $354.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

