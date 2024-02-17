Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75 to $10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion to $1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.52 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $339.11 on Friday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $183.19 and a 1 year high of $354.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average is $248.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

