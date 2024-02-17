K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$34.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.39. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54.

In other news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. Also, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

