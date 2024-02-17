JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.09

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 312541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $320,322,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,345,000 after acquiring an additional 369,804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,230,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

