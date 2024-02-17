JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $295,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,519,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,196. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.41.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

