JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their market outperform rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAFE. TheStreet cut Safehold from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.10.

SAFE opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 37.44. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -86.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

