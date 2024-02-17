Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.