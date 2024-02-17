Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $370.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.37.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.28%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

