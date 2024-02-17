Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,044,418. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.