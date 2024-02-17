Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Stock Performance
NYSE:CNM opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,044,418. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
