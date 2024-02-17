Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 488,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NYSE JLL opened at $188.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average is $161.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.52.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

