Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $308.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

