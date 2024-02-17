Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DEO opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

