Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 7,031 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

