Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.