Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $15,708.15 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $15,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,827.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

