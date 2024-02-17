Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE JEF opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

