Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,080,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

