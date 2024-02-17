Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $449.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.49. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

