Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.87.

Shares of LULU opened at $449.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

