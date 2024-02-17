Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $148.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

