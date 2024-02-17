Jarrod M. Patten Sells 275 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.22, for a total transaction of $884,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $699.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $806.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.