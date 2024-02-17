Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) EVP Morgan Hodges Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morgan Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Morgan Hodges sold 110,605 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $1,547,363.95.

On Friday, December 15th, Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

