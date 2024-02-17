Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson Sells 100,000 Shares

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramey Pierce Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus International Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $772,122.09.

On Friday, December 15th, Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00.

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $15.44 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $36,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 7,025.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 259.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,713 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus International Group

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.