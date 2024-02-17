iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.75

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 197785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
