iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.75

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 197785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

