iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.77% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $258,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,316. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $264.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

