iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. 3,859,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

