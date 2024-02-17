iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,207,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.51% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $290,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 270,128 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

