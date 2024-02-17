iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Lowered by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,704,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS MTUM opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

