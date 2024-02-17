iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.20

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 12822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

