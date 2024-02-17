iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Plan Group Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 176.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,972 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 9.6% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Plan Group Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 642,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.19. 2,704,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

