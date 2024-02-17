iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.39

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.39 and last traded at $67.13, with a volume of 6488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

