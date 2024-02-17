iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Position Lifted by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 120,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 68,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,323,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740,500. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

