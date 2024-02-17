iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,085,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 482,411 shares.The stock last traded at $112.52 and had previously closed at $112.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

