iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,085,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 482,411 shares.The stock last traded at $112.52 and had previously closed at $112.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
