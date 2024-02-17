iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,262,000 after acquiring an additional 695,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 328,186 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $21,285,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after acquiring an additional 179,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 179,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $110.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.