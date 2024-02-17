Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

