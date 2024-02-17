Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

