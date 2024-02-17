Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.22% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $778,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,379,000 after buying an additional 359,330 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.25. 2,130,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,904. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

