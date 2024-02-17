Invesco Ltd. Sells 484,785 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $738,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,806,000 after purchasing an additional 577,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $4,833,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,185,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

