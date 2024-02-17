Invesco Ltd. Sells 120,913 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.65% of Constellation Brands worth $762,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,236,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $4,355,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.84. 834,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.68. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

